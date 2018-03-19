U.S. retailers urge Trump against tariffs

Retailers across the U.S. have sent President Trump a letter urging him not to impose massive tariffs on goods imported from China, which could target more than $60B in duties on products ranging from electronics to apparel, footwear and toys.

"Applying any additional broad-based tariff as part of a Section 301 action would worsen this inequity and punish American working families with higher prices on household basics," the letter stated.

Trade associations also publicly pushing back include the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation and the Information Technology Industry Council.

Companies that have signed the letter: ANF, AEO, BIG, BBY, CHS, COLM, COST, DLTR, GPS, HVT, JCP, KSS, M, QRTEA, SHLD, MIK, TGT, VFC, WMT, WWW