Nomura Instinet lowers FY18 iPhone forecast

Nomura Instinet reaffirms its Neutral rating on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and drops its FY18 iPhone unit sales forecast from 226M to 221M (consensus: 224M).

Analyst Jeffrey Kvaal says demand checks “suggest little improvement in iPhone demand in 2018” and supply chain “downticks suggest iPhone expectations have yet to bottom.”

Kvaal says AT&T’s BOGO iPhone X promo didn’t do well and was retracted after two weeks.

But Apple isn’t the only smartphone brand hurting. The analyst says preorders for Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) Galaxy S9 are down 30%.

Price target: $175, a 2% downside to Friday’s close.