Calumet Specialty Products expects revisions to Q4, FY 2017 results

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT -5.8% ) is lower after saying it expects Q4 2017 results will differ from the results presented in its recent earnings release.

While the company "does not anticipate that the previously reported revenues and liquidity for the quarter will change materially, it does expect a decrease in its previously reported net income and adjusted EBITDA for [Q4] with a commensurate decrease in those line items for the full year 2017," CLMT says.

CLMT cites "the ongoing implementation and associated learning process related to our new enterprise resource planning system" for the revisions.