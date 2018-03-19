Total to seek waiver on South Pars deal if U.S. reimposes Iran sanctions

Total (TOT -1.1% ) CEO Patrick Pouyanne says the company would seek a waiver to continue the development of Iran's South Pars offshore gas field if the U.S. decided to reimpose sanctions on the country.

TOT last July became the first Western energy firm to sign a deal with Iran since the easing of international sanctions, agreeing to invest $5B in the development of Phase 11 of the South Pars field.

Pouyanne says TOT’s plans should be allowed to proceed because its agreement with Iran was awarded at a time when sanctions were not in place.