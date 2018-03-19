Bitcoin up $1000; FSB says crypto does not pose a threat

Bitcoin rallied more than $1K on the news of the Financial Stability Board saying cryptocurrencies do not pose a big threat to the financial system.

“The FSB’s initial assessment is that crypto-assets do not pose risks to global financial stability at this time,” wrote the chairman of FSB, Mark Carney.

Bitcoin is above $8,600 after hitting a $7,400 low over the weekend.

