Dosing underway in early-stage study of Agios Pharma's AG-270

The first patient has been dosed on a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing Agios Pharmaceuticals' (AGIO -1.8%) AG-270 in patients with solid tumors or lymphoma with a deletion of the MTAP gene.
The 50-subject open-label study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of AG-270, a MAT2A inhibitor.
Collaboration partner Celgene (CELG -1.3%) has the option to participate in global costs and profits by paying an option fee of at least $30M if it opts in during Phase 1.