Vale nears new dividend policy after deleveraging, selling non-core assets

A new dividend policy to be announced by Vale (VALE -3% ) should be based on a more sustainable cash flow generation rather than profits or debt, CEO Fabio Schvartsman tells the Financial Times in an interview.

“What you can distribute without hurting the company is the cash you generate,” Schvartsman says.

Vale's net debt fell from more than $25B in 2016 to $18.1B in 2017, with at least another 3.7% reduction coming this year from the divestment of fertilizer assets and other deals, and of the company's 2018 debt goal, “The target is $10B... the sooner we get there, the sooner we can start paying good dividends, Schvatsman tells FT.

At $10B of debt and an iron ore price this year of $67/metric ton, Vale’s net debt to EBITDA ratio would be 0.6, in line with its competitors, says Credit Suisse analyst Ivano Westin, who expects the $10B target will be reached ahead of schedule.