Google roundup: Shopping Actions, losing ad share, Monorail gets Pay

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) launches Shopping Actions that allow users to make purchases through Google search and Google Assistant.

Users store payment information in the linked account for the instant checkout.

Google is telling potential shopping partners that the companies can be allies against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has shopping on its e-commerce platform built into the Alexa devices.

Companies who have signed up so far include Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Costco, and Ulta Beauty.

Google gets a part of the profit of each purchase from the retailers, which steps away from its typical ad revenue model.

Sliding ad share: The shift from ads comes as eMarketer predicts the combined U.S. digital ad market share for Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will fall for the first time this year, from 58.5% last year to $56.8%.

The overall digital ad market will likely grow nearly 19% to $107B this year, but competitors including Amazon are chipping away at the market share of the leaders.

In other news: Google Pay launches mobile tickets for the Las Vegas Monorail, which is powered by NXP’s (NASDAQ:NXPI) MIFARE tech.

The Monorail is the first transit agency allowing for prepaid tickets or passes with Google Pay but the company says more cities will come soon.