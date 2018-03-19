GrubHub cut to Hold by Stifel; shares -3.2%

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) shares are down 3.2% with today's news bringing an expansion of the company's partnership with Yelp and a downgrade at Stifel Nicolaus to Hold.

Risk-reward is now balanced after gains of more than 220% over the past year, analyst John Egbert says in the ratings cut. An updated price target of $110 implies 2.8% upside.

The company's partnership with Yum Brands will mean "material" incremental revenue by 2019 (he lifted his estimate for the fiscal year by 2%, to $1.18B) and help press other high-profile chains to get on the platform, Egbert says.

But the stock price appreciation can't be ignored: Shares are at an "elevated" multiple of 31.5 time 2019 EV/EBITDA.