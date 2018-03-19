Reuters: Exxon buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.8% ) has bought a liquefied natural gas cargo to keep its Papua New Guinea plant cold after production was halted since last month due to an earthquake, Reuters reports.

Traders tell Reuters that the cool-down cargo could be a first step toward restarting LNG production at the facility ahead of schedule or it simply may be needed to maintain operational readiness.

Stopping the liquefaction process which condenses gas into a liquid at -162 degrees Celsius causes LNG plants to warm up, requiring cargoes to be imported to keep cryogenic tanks and equipment operational.