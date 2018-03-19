Barclays raises its Red Hat target to 7% upside

Barclays raises its Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) price target by $20 to $165 (a 7% upside to Friday’s close) ahead of next week’s earnings.

Firm says this quarter will have tough billings comps (Q4 last year featured 20% growth partly due to a deal slip), but the overall positive VAR survey results show long-term upside from the attractive hybrid cloud positioning and core and emerging product momentum.

Source: Briefing.com.

Red Hat will report Q4 results on March 26.