Barclays raises its Red Hat target to 7% upside

|About: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)|By:, SA News Editor

Barclays raises its Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) price target by $20 to $165 (a 7% upside to Friday’s close) ahead of next week’s earnings.

Firm says this quarter will have tough billings comps (Q4 last year featured 20% growth partly due to a deal slip), but the overall positive VAR survey results show long-term upside from the attractive hybrid cloud positioning and core and emerging product momentum. 

Source: Briefing.com. 

Red Hat will report Q4 results on March 26. 

Red Hat shares are down 1% to $152.69.       