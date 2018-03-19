ADM to reshuffle operations amid supply surplus, flat prices

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM -0.3% ) announces a restructure of its business segments for the second time in three years as it battles falling profit margins in the grain industry.

ADM says it will realign itself into four new divisions, reflecting internal changes to how it operates and give investors more transparency, says CEO Juan Luciano.

The new divisions are Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds and Origination, replacing four existing divisions of agricultural services, corn processing, oilseeds processing and wild flavors and specialty ingredients.

Luciano says the new segments are part of a “natural evolution” of changes underway at ADM and a “reflection of how we think about those businesses.”