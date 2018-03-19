FDA accepts pSivida's marketing application for Durasert for PSU, action date November 5; shares ahead 5%

The FDA accepts for review pSivida's (PSDV +4.9% ) marketing application seeking approval for Durasert for the three-year treatment of posterior segment uveitis (PSA). The agency's action date is November 5.

Durasert is a miniaturized injectable sustained-release drug delivery system for small molecules (up to three years). The implant can be administered in an office setting via a needle as small as 25-gauge.

