Nasdaq slides 2% as Facebook tumbles and Fed gets set to hike

Facebook is down more than 7% on renewed questions about the use of customer data. It's helping the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) to a 2.2% loss at midday.

Meanwhile, the FOMC meets midweek and is fully expected to lift the Fed Funds rate by another 25 basis points. Markets will also be treated to a post-meeting press conference with new Fed boss Jay Powell. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is down 1.5% and Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) 1.3% .

Fixed-income, thus far, isn't seeing much benefit from the selloff, with the 10-year Treasury yield flat at 2.83%. TLT, TBT flat.

Seeing great benefit, though, is the VIX with a 26% gain .

