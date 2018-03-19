GE deploying wind power as key to rebuild earnings

General Electric (GE -1.7% ) is looking to offshore wind power as an important way to rebuild its earnings, and it is investing heavily in new products to enable it to compete against rivals including Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY +0.7% ) and Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF), GE Renewable Power top exec Jérôme Pécresse tells Financial Times.

“The conventional wisdom, three, four years ago at GE was thermal power [will] keep growing and offshore wind is a fantasy,” Pécresse says. “Now offshore wind is not a fantasy, it’s a market. And GE can positively adapt and invest into it."

GE has enjoyed a successful onshore turbine business since buying Enron’s wind division out of bankruptcy in 2002, but has lagged in offshore; GE has been widely criticized for its $10B acquisition in 2015 of Alstom's energy businesses but the French company's offshore wind technology has formed the basis for Ge's plan to compete in the offshore market.

GE's planned new product for the offshore market is the Haliade-X, which the company is billing as “the world’s most powerful wind turbine" - ut is intended to have a maximum output of 12 MW and to run on average at 63% of that capacity, meaning it would generate 45% more energy than any offshore turbine available today; GE plans to ship the first units in 2021.