B. Riley upgrades National CineMedia to Buy on sale prospects

National CineMedia (NCMI +0.8% ) has gotten an upgrade to Buy from B. Riley, which sees the prospect of a sale increasing.

The firm's Eric Wold points to a recent 13D filing from Standard General where the firm discussed seeking two board seats and said it expected to engage in discussions with management, the board and other stockholders.

A sale of the company would reduce cash flow demands, he notes, and the company would become more attractive as a media platform. (h/t Bloomberg)