Uber suspends self-driving car tests after pedestrian fatality (updated)

Uber (Private:UBER) will suspend its self-driving car testing program after a car hit and killed a woman in Arizona on Sunday evening.

Uber statement to Bloomberg: “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

More on the accident from a police statement to Reuters: “The vehicle was traveling northbound ... when a female walking outside of the crosswalk crossed the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle.”

The vehicle had a safety driver behind the wheel at the time of the accident.