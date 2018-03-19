Unum Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Cambridge, MA-based Unum Therapeutics (Pending:UNUM) is set for its IPO of 5.77M shares of common stock at $12 - 14.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm develops therapies that harness the power of the immune system to cure cancer. Its proprietary technology is called antibody-coupled T cell receptor (ACTR) which is an engineered cell therapy used in combination with tumor-specific antibodies to target different tumor types.

Lead candidate is Phase 1-stage ACTR087 for treatment-resistant non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

2017 Financials ($M): Collaboration revenue: 8.4 (+31.5%); Operating Expenses: 34.5 (+35.8%); Net Loss: (25.6) (-40.7%); Cash Burn: (25.8) (-38.7%).