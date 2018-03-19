NTT DoCoMo to delist American shares April 13

NTT DoCoMo (DCM -0.7% ) says it will delist its ADRs from the NYSE on April 13.

The move marks a shift in focus at NTT (NTTYY -1.1% ) to having information technology units lead global expansion rather than its mobile operation, Nikkei says. For several years, NTT Communications and NTT Data have outpaced DoCoMo in leading international strategy.

DoCoMo had first listed on the NYSE in early 2002, but lost nearly ¥1T shortly after listing amid the tech bubble collapse.

NTT is still focused on more overseas expansion, with an eye to pursuing M&A "evenly in North America, Europe and Asia."