Reuters: Dropbox IPO oversubscribed

Reuters sources say Dropbox’s (Pending:DBX) IPO was oversubscribed, which could increase the 36M shares for sale by 5.4M if the underwriters buy more.

The added interest could push the listing price ahead of its current range of $16 to $18 per share. At the high end, the IPO could raise nearly $650M at about a $7B valuation.

The offering is expected to price Thursday and start listing the next day.

Shares of competitor Box (NYSE:BOX) are down 2.3% .

