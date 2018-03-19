Patrick Industries Completes acquisition of Collins & Company

Patrick Industries (PATK -2.2% ) completed the acquisition of the business and certain assets of Bristol, Indiana-based Collins & Company for ~$36.5M, funded under the Company's existing credit facility.

The acquisition of Collins includes the acquisition of accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses, and machinery and equipment.

The Company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to net income per share.

"Collins' industry reputation and innovative product offerings provide us with an opportunity to leverage our existing platform and expertise within our distribution businesses and our nationwide geographic footprint to expand our presence in the RV, housing and industrial markets, and further increase our RV content per unit," said Todd Cleveland, Chief Executive Officer of Patrick.

Company will continue to operate Collins on a stand-alone basis under its brand name in its three existing facilities.

Press Release