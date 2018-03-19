SEC gives biggest-ever whistleblower award for BofA settlement

The SEC awarded $83M to three whistleblowers who aided in the $415M settlement with Bank of America (BAC -0.8% ).

“These courageous executives are a shining example for other people on Wall Street with integrity and are likely to lead to an increase in corporate whistleblowing,” said Jordan Thomas, a lawyer who advises whistleblowers.

The 2016 case against BofA was regarding putting billions in customer assets at risk through misuse of cash and securities over a six-year period, to which the bank admitted wrongdoing.