Homology Medicines on deck for IPO

Bedford, MA-based Homology Medicines (Pending:FIXX) is set for its IPO of ~6.7M shares of common stock at $14 - 16.

The company develops genetic medicines based on its proprietary platform that utilizes human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely deliver gene therapies or nuclease-free gene editing modalities across a broad range of genetic disorders. The company says its value proposition is precise gene correction at therapeutic levels without the unwanted on- and off-target effects.

Lead candidate is Phase 1/2-stage HMI-102, a gene therapy for phenylketonuria (PKU).

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 29.7 (+197.0%); Net Loss: (30.0) (-275.0%); Cash Flow Ops: 6.5 (+176.5%).