'Black Panther' bests 'Tomb Raider,' tops $600M domestic grosses

Black Panther (DIS -1.3% ) held its box-office lead for a fifth week, holding off a charge from Tomb Raider, and became just the seventh film ever to gross $600M domestically.

The Marvel film drew $27M in grosses to top $23.5M from Tomb Raider (TWX -1.5% ). Meanwhile, A Wrinkle in Time (NYSE:DIS) slipped to fourth with $16.6M, passed by a surprising $17.1M debut from faith-based drama I Can Only Imagine (LGF.A -2.7% , LGF.B -2.3% ).

Another new film, Love, Simon (FOX -1.4% , FOXA -1.6% ), settled into the No. 5 spot with $11.5M.

Black Panther is now just $18M domestically behind The Avengers in the rank of top Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Along with $605.4M domestically, it has $577.1M in international grosses; that makes it the 14th-biggest film of all time on a worldwide basis.