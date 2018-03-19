Meredith closes sale of Time UK to Epiris

Meredith (MDP -1.1% ) has wrapped a sale of Time Inc. UK to private-equity's Epiris.

Terms weren't disclosed, but a report late last month pegged the sale around $167M, down from earlier expectations of $200M (and well off the original Time UK-creating deal for IPC in 2001, which was for $1.6B).

The Time UK umbrella encompasses more thna 50 brands, including Country Life, What's on TV, Woman's Weekly and Wallpaper.

