Ocean Power Tech signs deal to supply PowerBuoy for Eni demonstration

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT +3.3% ) is higher following an agreement with Eni (E -1% ) to provide its PB3 PowerBuoy for a demonstration of one of Eni’s subsea oil and gas operations, in OPTT's first commercial agreement in the oil and gas market

OPTT says the deal provides for a minimum two-year contract that includes an 18-month PB3 PowerBuoy lease and associated project management, and the company will provide deployment support, remote data collection and monitoring.

The PowerBuoy will be deployed in the Adriatic Sea to advance Eni’s Clean Sea technology for marine environmental monitoring and offshore asset inspection using autonomous underwater vehicles.