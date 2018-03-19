Day One: AT&T, DOJ tussle over admissible evidence

It's lunch break at the DOJ/AT&T (NYSE:T) trial over Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), where day one is focused on evidentiary motions rather than argument, which will really get under way with opening arguments on Wednesday.

Brian Fung of The Washington Post notes so far it's all been about admissible evidence: "DOJ wants to bring in company emails and PPT slides; AT&T’s trying to stop it. DOJ wants to include DirecTV‘s 2010 critique of the Comcast-NBC merger and AT&T is saying DTV shouldn’t even be named in the suit."