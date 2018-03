Alio Gold (ALO -9.5% ) agrees to acquire Nevada-based producer Rye Patch Gold in an all-stock offer valued at ~C$128M.

Rye Patch's flagship Florida Canyon Mine produced 10,470 oz. of gold and 5,447 oz. silver in Q4 2017, and the proposed deal would lift Alio's pro forma output this year by 65% to 165K oz. of gold from two open-pit, heap leach operations.

At the conclusion of the deal, Alio Gold and Rye Patch shareholders would own a respective 53% and 47% of the combined company.