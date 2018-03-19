Facebook launches audit of Cambridge to determine data's fate; shares -7.3%

Facebook (FB -7.3% ) -- its market cap pummeled by nearly $40B after revelations of data misuse by Cambridge Analytica -- has hired a firm to conduct a "comprehensive audit" of the research firm, as well as two individuals who don't work at Cambridge Analytica, including the creator of a personality-profile app that harvested user data.

Digital forensics firm Stroz Friedberg will do the audit on Facebook's behalf, and Cambridge Analytica has agreed to allow complete access to servers and systems.

Of the two individuals, app creator Aleksandr Kogan gave verbal agreement to submit to an audit, Facebook says, while Christopher Wylie has declined so far.

The goal of the audit is to determine whether the data still exists, though it was to be destroyed (and the parties certified had been destroyed).

Oppenheimer, meanwhile, is reiterating its Outperform rating, saying the decline presents a buying opportunity. Analyst Jason Helfstein has a price target of $225, now implying 31% upside from today's depressed price.