Boeing drops objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Collins merger

Boeing (BA -0.1% ) says it is ending its opposition to the merger plans of two of its largest suppliers, United Technologies (UTX -1.1% ) and Rockwell Collins (COL +0.3% ), while the two suppliers say they have signed up for Boeing’s cost-cutting program.

“At a time of record industry production, it is critically important that we have business arrangements with all of our suppliers that drive increased focus on meeting their cost, schedule and quality commitments to Boeing and our customers,” BA says.

BA said last year that it could cancel or amend some contracts if the deal went through, arguing that the combination could undermine competition in the aerospace supply chain.