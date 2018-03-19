Dominion Energy reaffirms earnings guidance after FERC policy change

Dominion Energy (D -2.5% ) extends its recent losses deeper into 52-week lows despite reiterating guidance for operating EPS of $0.95-$1.15 for Q1 and $3.80-$4.25 for FY 2018, as well as its 2017-20 compound earnings growth rate of 6%-8%.

The company says FERC's change in its tax allowance policy that potentially lowers tax benefits "will take years to implement and, even then, will only impact revenues on a prospective basis from the conclusion of any ratemaking process."