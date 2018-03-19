TransCanada lower, TC Pipelines higher after downplaying FERC impact

TransCanada (TRP -1.8% ) is lower despite saying it expects "no material financial impact" from proposed tax policy changes by the FERC, but its TC Pipelines (TCP +3.6% ) MLP is higher after making a similar statement.

TRP says ~50% of its U.S. natural gas pipeline 2018 revenues are derived from negotiated or discounted tariffs and would not be materially impacted by FERC's actions; TRP expects the percentage to increase to 65% in 2019 as growth projects are placed into service.

TCP, which owns part of TRP's U.S. pipeline network, says roughly half of its network receives negotiated service tolls, which are not subject to the agency ruling barring MLPs from recovering income taxes with their rate-making formulas.