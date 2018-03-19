BlackBerry +5% on enterprise partnership with Microsoft

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is jumping in postmarket, up 5.1% , on news of a strategic partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on enterprise software.

The two have a first-of-its-kind solution, BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE -- a way for the two companies' joint customers to use native Microsoft mobile apps within BlackBerry Dynamics, they say.

The partnership looks to combine cloud and productivity products from Microsoft with BlackBerry's strength in mobility and security.

BlackBerry also announced a new wave of capabilities aimed at the "Enterprise of Things," with new do-not-disturb features on BlackBerry Work; more privacy features in BlackBerry WorkLife; and increased sharing on persistent group chats in BlackBerry Connect, along with deployment simplification and security enhancements for developers.