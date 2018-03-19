B. Riley: KLA-Tencor attractive on pullback

B. Riley calls KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares attractive after the pullback today related to the Orbotech (ORBk) acquisition.

The firm says Orbotech has sound strategic logic and a reasonable cost synergies profile that will enhance KLA-Tencor’s long-term revenue growth and EPS potential.

B. Riley thinks the pullback was due to a broad market decline rather than dissatisfaction with the transaction.

Firm says the deal could rekindle interest in small-cap semiconductor M&A with potential movers Rudolph Technologies (NASDAQ:RTEC) and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Source: Briefing.com.

KLAC shares closed today down 3.9% to $115.98.

Previously: KLA-Tencor acquires Orbotech for $3.4B (March 19)