Bloomberg: United Tech CEO Hayes plans exit after Rockwell integration

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) CEO Greg Hayes tells Bloomberg he has discussed a plan with the company's board to leave after completing the integration of its acquisition of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), a process expected to take about three years.

Hayes says he could stay as long as five years, depending on the pace of the merger and whether UTX pursues the breakup it promised to explore later this year.

The transaction is on track to close in the next few months, Hayes says, adding that he wants to stick around long enough to ensure that the COL integration is successful, including getting “all the synergies recognized.”