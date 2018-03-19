Retrospective data confirm treatment benefit of Endologix's Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft System

Results from ENCORE, a pooled global analysis of several clinical trials and registries, affirmed the treatment benefit of polymer endovascular aneurysm repair using the Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems.

At year 5, patients receiving the Ovation experienced:

99.1% freedom from abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)-related mortality.

99.0% freedom from re-intervention for a leak in the seal zone.

99.7% freedom from rupture.

99.2% freedom from conversion (open surgical intervention).

96.4% freedom from all device-related intervention.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, March 20, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.