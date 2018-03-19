Oracle -2.6% on Q3 in-line revenue, 32% cloud revenue growth

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares drop 2.6% aftermarket following a Q3 report that bet on EPS but met on revenue with a 5.5% Y/Y growth.

Revenue breakdown: Cloud and On-Premise Software, $8B (+8% Y/Y); Cloud Software as a Service, $1.2B (+33%); Cloud Platform as a Service plus Infrastructure as a Service, $415M (+28%); Total Cloud Revenues, $1.6B (+32%).

Key metrics: Total operating expenses, $6.4B (-1%); cash and equivalents, $19.5B; total liabilities (current and non-current), $89.9B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with webcast available here.

