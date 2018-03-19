Kroger's Fred Meyer unit to exit firearms sales

Kroger (NYSE:KR) subsidiary Fred Meyer says it will phase out all sales of guns and ammunition, after earlier joining Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods in tightening gun restrictions.

KR says it made the decision to quit firearms sales, which generate ~$7M/year, a week ago "after evaluating changing customer preferences" as well as "softening consumer demand" for firearms in recent years.

KR operates ~130 Fred Meyer stores in four northwestern states; publicly traded gun manufacturers include Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR).