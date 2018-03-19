Whole Foods holding supplier summit

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Foods will hold a supplier summit starting tomorrow in Austin, Texas.

Up to 200 suppliers will attend the summit, which hopes to ease concerns about the ongoing revamp under the new owner.

Earlier this year, Whole Foods began requiring suppliers to use a firm to restock shelves and run promotions and charged some suppliers up to 5% of sales to cover the cost.

Whole Foods also implemented Costco-style in-store samples and charged for that service, too.