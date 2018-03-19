Stocks crushed by tech troubles; Facebook plunges 6.8%

Stocks finished with sharp losses, with tech stocks, a major contributor to the long bull market rally, suffering their worst defeat since last month's stock market correction.

Facebook fell 6.8% and was the worst performing stock on the S&P 500 following reports that the Cambridge Analytica research firm gained inappropriate access to data on ~50M Facebook users, sparking calls for greater regulation on data collection and in turn hitting shares of fellow data collectors such as Alphabet, Twitter and Snap.

The news weighed heavily on the tech sector - which represents ~25% of the broader market - causing the group to finish at the bottom of the sector standings (-2.1%), followed by energy (-1.7%) and health care (-1.7%); financials (-0.9%) and industrials (-0.8%) showed relative strength.

The Fed’s coming rate decision also has created some uneasiness, as investors are expecting a more aggressive path to normalizing monetary policy and raising borrowing costs.

U.S. Treasury prices were not helped much by the equity selloff, with the benchmark 10-year yield finishing unchanged at 2.84%.

U.S. WTI crude oil settled 0.5% lower at $62.06/bbl.