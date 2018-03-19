Bill Barrett completes merger, to change name to HighPoint Resources

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) says it has completed its strategic combination with Fifth Creek Energy after shareholders approved the merger agreement at a special meeting last Friday.

In conjunction with the closing, the company will change its name to HighPoint Resources and begin trading on the NYSE under the new HPR ticker symbol, effective tomorrow.

"Our new name recognizes the strategic direction of our company that is underpinned by high quality oil assets and a returns focused capital program that positions us for a period of significant growth in the coming," the company says.