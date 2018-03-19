General Mills deal for Blue Buffalo cleared by FTC

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) said today that it received antitrust approval from the Federal Trade Commission for its proposed takeover of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF), completing all regulatory hurdles needed to complete the transaction.

GIS will FQ3 earnings later this week, and Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic expects it to report EPS a penny below consensus but with limited downside by the company's forecast provided last month.

However, Zuanic thinks Q/Q sales momentum may not be enough to satisfy investors, and there may be little else to spark the shares until the Blue Buffalo deal closes in FQ4 or GIS’s investor day in July.