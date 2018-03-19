Saudi Aramco to scale back IPO plan after cool response from U.S. investors

Saudi Arabia reportedly will scale back its ambitions for an IPO of Aramco (Private:ARMCO) at least for now, moving ahead with a listing next year only on the Saudi stock exchange, partly because of concerns about legal risks and the need for a bigger listing has been negated by rising oil prices.

Also, Bloomberg reports that Aramco executives and government officials in recent weeks pitched their plan for what could be world’s largest IPO to some of the biggest U.S. mutual fund firms and hedge funds, and investors pushed back at several aspects of the deal, including the $2T valuation Saudi Arabia wants, the scale of dividends Aramco is prepared to pay, and the impact of the shale boom on oil prices over the next few years.

Several hedge funds reportedly said they saw a wave of shale oil growth putting pressure on prices, and expressed concern that OPEC and Russia would not continue cutting oil production to keep prices high after the current deal expires at the end of the year.

