Timken +6% after raising 2018 earnings, sales outlook

Timken (NYSE:TKR) +6.2% after-hours on news that it is raising its earnings and sales outlook for 2018, citing "improved market strength and our continued outgrowth and operational excellence initiatives."

TKR says it now sees FY 2018 EPS of $3.50-$3.60 vs. its prior guidance of $3.20-$3.30 and the $3.30 analyst consensus estimate, on a 12%-13% increase in revenues to $3.36B-$3.39B vs. its previous guidance of 9%-10% sales growth and $3.31B consensus.

TKR forecasts 2018 Mobile Industries sales to rise 13%-14% in 2018 and Process Industries sales to increase by 11%-12%.