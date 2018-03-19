Blackstone, Celanese scuttle cigarette JV following EU opposition

Celanese (NYSE:CE) says it is abandoning its agreement with Blackstone’s (NYSE:BX) Rhodia Acetow business to create a joint venture supplying materials for cigarette filters after European Union regulators demanded "excessive" divestments to allay antitrust concerns.

The deal would have combined the world’s second and third largest manufacturers, excluding China, of acetate tow, a derivative of wood pulp used in making cigarette filters and other products.

The EU last year flagged concerns that the deal would leave the new entity’s two only other major competitors, Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and Daicel Chemical (OTCPK:DACHF), unable to exert sufficient competitive pressure.