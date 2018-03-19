NYT: Facebook security chief exiting company amid disagreements

Amid escalating fallout from a data leak, Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) chief information security officer, Alex Stamos, is leaving the company, The New York Times reports.

After news broke of a leak of information via research firm Cambridge Analytica, Stamos spent his weekend on Twitter pushing back on characterizing the incident as a "breach," pointing out that data access is permitted and then that usage is limited by legal agreement.

According to the report, Stamos has clashed with other Facebook insiders, including COO Sheryl Sandberg, over transparency on Russian activity on the platform (Stamos reportedly pushed for investigating and disclosing more activity).

He decided to leave in December after his day-to-day responsibilities were reassigned, but was persuaded to stay through August because execs thought his departure would look bad, sources told the NYT.

Share closed down 6.8% today; they're down another 0.8% after hours.

Updated 7:34 p.m.: In a Twitter response, Stamos says "Despite the rumors, I'm still fully engaged with my work at Facebook. It's true that my role did change. I'm currently spending more time exploring emerging security risks and working on election security."

