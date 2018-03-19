SandRidge rejects Midstates offer, plans review of strategic alternatives

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says it rejects Midstates Petroleum's (NYSE:MPO) offer to buy the company in a stock-for-stock deal at a 60%-40% exchange ratio.

SD says its decision was based primarily on significantly differing opinions of MPO's proven oil and gas reserves, largely related to the assessment of the number of economically viable drilling locations at current oil and gas prices.

SD says has received indications of interest from other oil and gas companies, and will evaluate strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, including divestment or joint venture opportunities related to its North Park Basin assets and potential options with other Mid-Continent operators, including MPO.