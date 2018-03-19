Northern Oil and Gas to launch $105M stock offering

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) -12.1% after-hours as it announces a public offering of $105M of common shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional $15.75M in additional shares.

NOG says it plans to use the proceeds to continue to pursue acquisition opportunities, to fund its drilling program and for general corporate purposes other than debt repayment.

Separately, NOG says it expects Q1 average daily production to increase by 5%-6% Q/Q and raises FY 2018 production guidance, now seeing an 18%-22% Y/Y increase compared to prior guidance indicating a 16%-20% gain.