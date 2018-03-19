Hugoton Royalty Trust to pay no March cash distribution

Hugoton Realty Trust (HGT -16.6% ) plunges as much as 28% to a worst-ever $0.55/share after the oil and gas producer says it will not pay a March cash distribution.

XTO Energy expects to spend $30M-$35M on property development costs this year, primarily on the projected drilling of four horizontal wells in Major County, Okla., during H2 2018, and it is raising its budgeted development deduction to $2.2M from the current $280K.

In light of the higher development costs, HGT will hold in reserve $414K that would have been distributed for March.