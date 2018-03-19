Facebook's auditors stand down on UK government request

In an update on its forensic audit of Cambridge Analytica, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) says auditors from its chosen firm Stroz Friedberg were on site at Cambridge's London office this evening.
But at the request of the UK Information Commissioner, those auditors stood down.
The Information Commissioner's Office is pursuing a warrant for its own on-site investigation and directed the halt to Facebook's audit.
Caught in the market downdraft today or just following their social-networking rival down (if those two ideas can be separated today), other sector firms finished lower today: TWTR ended down 1.7%; SNAP closed down 3.5%; GOOG closed down 3.2%; GOOGL down 3%.
Now read: Facebook: A Hidden Gem »